Editor's pick

Church volunteers fix City Playfield building

Church volunteers fix City Playfield building

The shower facility at Pullman’s City Playfield has a new roof thanks to a local church dedicating nearly 30 hours of volunteer work to fix the building. Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman sent about 15 to 20 volunteers to work on the facility from June 28 to July 1. READ MORE

Discover our e-edition

Discover our e-edition

Daily News subscribers can view today's full print edition as a PDF by accessing our e-edition at e.dnews.com