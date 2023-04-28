1,128,404 COVID-19 deaths and counting

Terence L. Day

Note from the columnist: This column is based mostly on Seth Abrahamson’s “Proof of Corruption: Bribery, Impeachment, and Pandemic in the Age of Trump,” which contains 3,250 end notes comprising 5,000 citations and requiring more than 300 pages in print. The book printed on paper and bound comprises 501 pages.

As of April 12, the United States has suffered 1,128,404 COVID-19 deaths, yet millions of voters are clamoring to cast ballots to reelect the man primarily responsible for such high numbers come 2024.

In a recent interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said 130 Americans are dying of COVID-19 each day. If that rate continues to year’s end, we can expect a total of 47,450 COVID-19 deaths in 2023. That would put our COVID-long mortality near 2 million people.

