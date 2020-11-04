Winners designated with an 'X'
LATAH COUNTY
with 35 of 35 precincts reporting
Latah County Commission 2nd District
X Tom Lamar (D): 12,645
Gabriel Rench (R): 7,524
Latah County Commission 1st District
X Kathie LaFortune(D): 14,946
Sheriff
X Richie Skiles (R): 16,600
Prosecuting Attorney
X Bill Thompson (D): 15,958
IDAHO
With all 35 Latah County precincts reporting and all 11 Benewah County precincts reporting
Idaho Dist. 5 Senator
X Dave Nelson (D): 12,649 (Latah votes - 11,540; Benewah votes - 1,109)
Dan Foreman (R): 12,464 (L - 8,773; B -3,691)
Idaho Dist 5 Rep A
X Brandon Mitchell (R): 13,877 (L - 10,036; B - 3,841)
Dulce Kersting-Lark (D): 11,140 (L - 10,226; B - 914)
Idaho Dist 5 Rep B
X Caroline Nilsson Troy (R): 13,968 (L - 10,449; B - 3,519)
Renee Love (D): 10,279 (L - 9,418; B - 861)
Hames Hatley (C): 942 (L - 525; B - 417)
Find more results here: https://bit.ly/3eAt7pL and https://bit.ly/38oyIOT
WHITMAN COUNTY
Updated 9 a.m. Wednesday; county reports 3,000 ballots yet to be counted.
Whitman County Commission, Dist. 2
Tom Handy: 6,746
Dean Kinzer (R): 6,683
Write-in: 74
WASHINGTON
Senator - Legislative District 9
X Mark Schoesler (R): 34,984
Jenn Goulet (D): 17,623
State Rep. 1, Legislative District 9
X Mary Dye (R): 38,852
Brett Borden (D): 12,061
State Rep. 2 - Legislative District 9
X Joe Schmick (R): 42,422
Write-in: 1,832
FEDERAL (Idaho)
United States Representative, Dist. 1
X Russ Fulcher (R): 310,737
Rudy Soto (D): 131,268
Joe Evans (L): 16,435
United States Senator
X Jim Risch (R): 537,456
Paulette Jordan (D) 285, 824
Natalie Fleming (I): 25,328
Ray Writz (C): 10,172
FEDERAL (Washington)
X Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R): 195,907
Dave Wilson (D): 133,419
WHITEPINE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Aaron Proctor
X Recall: 130
Retain: 98
GENESEE BOND ELECTION
X In favor: 451
Against: 95
JULIAETTA BOND ELECTION
X In favor: 224
Against: 65