LATAH COUNTY

UPDATED 9:58 p.m. with 22 of 35 precincts reporting

Latah County Commission

Tom Lamar (D): 1,988

Gabriel Rench (R): 2,539

IDAHO

UPDATED 10:15 p.m. with 22 of 35 Latah County precincts reporting and 9 of 11 Benewah County precincts reporting

Idaho Dist. 5 Senator 

Dave Nelson (D): 2,504

Dan Foreman (R): 5,803

Idaho Dist 5 Rep A 

Brandon Mitchell (R): 6,189

Dulce Kersting-Lark (D): 2,083

Idaho Dist 5 Rep B

Caroline Nilsson Troy (R): 5,800

Renee Love (D): 2,026

WHITMAN COUNTY

Updated 9:39 p.m. County reports 3,000 ballots yet to be counted.

Whitman County Commission, Dist. 2

Tom Handy: 6,746

Dean Kinzer (R): 6,683

Results will be updated as they become available

