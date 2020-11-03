LATAH COUNTY
UPDATED 9:58 p.m. with 22 of 35 precincts reporting
Latah County Commission
Tom Lamar (D): 1,988
Gabriel Rench (R): 2,539
IDAHO
UPDATED 10:15 p.m. with 22 of 35 Latah County precincts reporting and 9 of 11 Benewah County precincts reporting
Idaho Dist. 5 Senator
Dave Nelson (D): 2,504
Dan Foreman (R): 5,803
Idaho Dist 5 Rep A
Brandon Mitchell (R): 6,189
Dulce Kersting-Lark (D): 2,083
Idaho Dist 5 Rep B
Caroline Nilsson Troy (R): 5,800
Renee Love (D): 2,026
WHITMAN COUNTY
Updated 9:39 p.m. County reports 3,000 ballots yet to be counted.
Whitman County Commission, Dist. 2
Tom Handy: 6,746
Dean Kinzer (R): 6,683
