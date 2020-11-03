Winners in bold
LATAH COUNTY
with 35 of 35 precincts reporting
Latah County Commission
Tom Lamar (D): 12,645
Gabriel Rench (R): 7,524
IDAHO
With 35 of 35 Latah County precincts reporting and 11 of 11 Benewah County precincts reporting
Idaho Dist. 5 Senator
Dave Nelson (D): 12,649 (Latah votes - 11,540; Benewah votes - 1,109)
Dan Foreman (R): 12,464 (L - 8,773; B -3,691)
Idaho Dist 5 Rep A
Brandon Mitchell (R): 13,877 (L - 10,036; B - 3,841)
Dulce Kersting-Lark (D): 11,140 (L - 10,226; B - 914)
Idaho Dist 5 Rep B
Caroline Nilsson Troy (R): 13,968 (L - 10,449; B - 3,519)
Renee Love (D): 10,279 (L - 9,418; B - 861)
Hames Hatley (C): 942 (L - 525; B - 417)
Find more results here: https://bit.ly/3eAt7pL and https://bit.ly/38oyIOT
WHITMAN COUNTY
Updated 9 a.m. Wednesday; county reports 3,000 ballots yet to be counted.
Whitman County Commission, Dist. 2
Tom Handy: 6,746
Dean Kinzer (R): 6,683
Write-in: 74
WASHINGTON
Senator - Legislative District 9
Mark Schoesler (R): 34,984
Jenn Goulet (D): 17,623
State Rep. 2 - Legislative District 9
Joe Schmick (R): 42,422
Write-in: 1,832
State Rep. 1 - Legislative District 9