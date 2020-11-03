Winners in bold

LATAH COUNTY

with 35 of 35 precincts reporting

Latah County Commission

Tom Lamar (D): 12,645

Gabriel Rench (R): 7,524

IDAHO

With 35 of 35 Latah County precincts reporting and 11 of 11 Benewah County precincts reporting

Idaho Dist. 5 Senator 

Dave Nelson (D): 12,649 (Latah votes - 11,540; Benewah votes - 1,109)

Dan Foreman (R): 12,464 (L - 8,773; B -3,691)

Idaho Dist 5 Rep A 

Brandon Mitchell (R): 13,877 (L - 10,036; B - 3,841)

Dulce Kersting-Lark (D): 11,140 (L - 10,226; B - 914)

Idaho Dist 5 Rep B

Caroline Nilsson Troy (R): 13,968 (L - 10,449; B - 3,519)

Renee Love (D): 10,279 (L - 9,418; B - 861)

Hames Hatley (C): 942 (L - 525; B - 417)

WHITMAN COUNTY

Updated 9 a.m. Wednesday; county reports 3,000 ballots yet to be counted.

Whitman County Commission, Dist. 2

Tom Handy: 6,746

Dean Kinzer (R): 6,683

Write-in: 74

WASHINGTON

Senator - Legislative District 9

Mark Schoesler (R): 34,984

Jenn Goulet (D): 17,623

State Rep. 2 - Legislative District 9

Joe Schmick (R): 42,422

Write-in: 1,832

State Rep. 1 - Legislative District 9

