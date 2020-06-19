Quarterback Colton Richardson will not be with Idaho’s football program in 2020 because of a credit-hours issue stemming from a medical withdrawal in fall 2019, the Lewiston High School graduate confirmed Friday.
After sustaining an ankle injury in October against Idaho State — one in a long string of injuries since Richardson’s true freshman year in 2017 — he withdrew from school to refocus his mental well-being and regain love for a game that’s taken a toll.
Richardson said he plans to regain eligibility for the Vandals in 2021, and play quarterback for two years. He will continue to attend UI. He said he and coach Paul Petrino have talked through the possibilities.
The 6-foot-4 signal-caller and former two-time Class 5A Inland Empire League MVP said his time off might come as a "blessing in disguise."
The time off can reinstill passion for the sport. All the while, he's been working tirelessly to get fit. He said he's down to about 245 pounds after playing much of his college career between 260-270.
Richardson has used this time to reflect. He said he should have been more responsible — that he could have mitigated injuries had he been healthier.
Richardson has played in 12 games in three seasons for the Vandals, including three starts — one per year. He’s 93-of-174 passing with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. During his most recent appearance, in a 45-21 rout of the Bengals on Oct. 19, he threw for 289 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Richardson was given minimal snaps after being projected as a starting sophomore in 2018, and instead was part of a quarterback platoon with Mason Petrino.
Richardson had suffered a leg injury against Georgia State in 2017 that sidelined him in 2018 spring ball. In 2018, concussions and a wrist injury limited his minutes.