The Pac-12 Conference announced today it will play a conference-only schedule for all fall sports, including football, if a season commences because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”
The story first was reported by The Athletic.
Among the sports besides football that are affected are men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
The conference also announced it will delay the start of mandatory activities to a date to be determined. The conference's CEO group stated that "until a series of health and safety indicators, which have recently trended in a negative direction, provided sufficient positive data to enable a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities" the conference will remain in its current phase.
There's been a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the country in recent weeks. Just Thursday, Idaho and Oregon seen their amounts of total cases hit their high points.
For football, it wipes out 36 nonconference games. Among those were Alabama-USC and Michigan-Washington on Sept. 5, Ohio State-Oregon on Sept. 12, Stanford-Notre Dame on Oct. 10 and Notre Dame-USC on Nov. 28.
Washington State also was set to host border rival Idaho on Sept. 19 at Martin Stadium. That was set to be a $550,000 payday for the Vandals.
It also was announced Scott tested positive for the coronavirus.
The conference announced he was experiencing flu-like symptoms late this week, got tested and it came back with the positive result.
Scott is self-quarantining at the request of his doctors, but still is carrying out the duties, the conference said in a statement.