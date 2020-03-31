A 6.5 magnitude earthquake centered about 45 miles west of Challis and 78 miles northeast of Boise was felt across the Palouse at 4:52 p.m.
The magnitude and details are available at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/.
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake centered about 45 miles west of Challis and 78 miles northeast of Boise was felt across the Palouse at 4:52 p.m.
The magnitude and details are available at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/.
Advertisement
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region