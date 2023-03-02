Alison Christine Detjens, 40, of Moscow, went to her afterlife Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, after a hard-fought, 19-month battle with ovarian cancer.
Alison was passionate in everything she did; whether it was an argument or a community project, she never gave up on something she believed in. She possessed an incredible talent for making and keeping close friends wherever she went.
Alison was born to William “Bill” and Carol Detjens on April 30, 1982, in Chicago. Alison grew up in Lisle, Ill., and graduated from Lisle Senior High School in 2000. She went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University in 2004 and a Master of Science in agriculture from Washington State University in 2016. Alison’s passion for sustainable and accessible food systems began in her undergrad years, but her agricultural journey really started in Leavenworth, Wash., where she worked on the Gibbs’ Organic Farm, owned her own gardening business, and got her first teaching job in Wenatchee. Alison always considered Leavenworth and its amazing community to be home, even after moving to the Palouse region in 2014. After completing her graduate studies, she worked as assistant manager at the WSU Organic Farm and later as instructor of soil and water systems and manager of the organic farm at the University of Idaho.
Alison loved adventure and traveling, especially bicycle touring, and spent time in Australia, South Africa, Equador, Vietnam, Bali and Mexico. She met Clark Filip in 2014 while mountain biking in Idaho. Their paths and trails crossed until they became partners in 2017 and married in 2020 prior to the births of their twin boys.
She leaves behind husband Clark Filip and 2-year-old sons Timothy and Russell; father Bill Detjens; sister Colleen Detjens (Nathan Thomas); nephew Isaac Thomas; numerous extended family; and nearly countless friends. She was predeceased by her mother in 2005. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alison’s memory to The Ronald McDonald House of Spokane or the Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association (MAMBA) in Moscow. A private celebration of life will be held in Leavenworth this summer.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.