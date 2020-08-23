The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Dennis Lohman and Jeannine Weber were married Aug. 25, 1960, at a small church in Cameron when he was 19 and she was only 17. They made their first home in Juliaetta.
Dennis started his career as a sawyer, logging the deep forests between the Clearwater and St. Joe rivers of northern Idaho. He finished his career as a pipefitter for Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston and eventually retired in 1999.
Jeannine spent most of her working career with the Lewiston School District, preparing hot lunches for thousands of hungry students.
They have three children. Lisa (Bruce) Wagner of Vancouver, Wash., Lori (Jon) Delka of Lewiston and Mike (Jolene) Lohman of Lewiston. They have nine grandchildren: Brice (Stephanie) Wagner, Chase Wagner, Cody (Linde) Heckler, Rachel (Levi) Frost, Jenz Delka, Jillian Delka, Julissa Delka, Shane (Amber) Lohman and Jake Lohman. They also have 13 great-grandchildren.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no celebration planned.
Their family says, “We all love and appreciate you dearly, Mom and Dad. Happy anniversary!”