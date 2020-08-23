McKee-Lear

Clarkston residents Janet Lynn McKee and Richard Allen Lear will be joined in marriage Sept. 26 in Lewiston.
She is the daughter of Julie McKee of Clarkston and the late Rodney McKee. He is the son of the late Robin Lebold Wilfong.
Clarkston residents Janet Lynn McKee and Richard Allen Lear will be joined in marriage Sept. 26 in Lewiston.
She is the daughter of Julie McKee of Clarkston and the late Rodney McKee. He is the son of the late Robin Lebold Wilfong.
Advertisement
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region