PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
3:52 p.m. — Officers, fire and the coroner responded to an unconscious person on the 2500 block of Grand Avenue.
10:43 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of automobile theft, second-degree burglary and a DUI on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
Police, fire and EMS responded to a medical emergency on the 900 block of North Fairway Road overnight. One patient was transported to the hospital.
Two reports of vehicle prowls were made Wednesday in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
8:11 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Stadium Way.
8:26 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Forest Way.
4:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
11:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a man who fell off his bike on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road. The patient was transported to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:17 p.m. — Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Washington State Route 27 in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:03 a.m. — A three-vehicle noninjury crash occurred on Mountain View Road and Hillcrest Drive.
9:49 a.m. — A male on the 500 block of East Third Street was reportedly screaming that he is going to kill people.
2:20 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a medical emergency on the side of the road on Idaho Highway 8.
2:21 p.m. — A domestic violence incident from Saturday was reported on Lewis Street.
2:35 p.m. — A person was transported to Gritman following a welfare check on the 800 block of North Cleveland Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:08 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on Railroad Street in Kendrick.
