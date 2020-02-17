Archie E. Neal, 85, longtime resident of Garfield, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Memory Villas in Bishop Place in Pullman.
He was born Sept. 14, 1934, to David and Zada (née Nunley) Neal in Potlatch. The family moved to Garfield where Archie attended school and graduated from Garfield High School in 1952. He later attended Washington State College (now Washington State University) and received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering in 1957. Archie married Lora Nowack on Sept. 1, 1961, in Potlatch and the couple made their home in Garfield.
He worked at J.E. Love Company where he was a part owner and worked as a mechanical engineer and operations manager until he retired in 1995. After his initial retirement, Archie also served as Whitman County Building Inspector for several years and did engineering for Bell Design Company. He served on the Washington State University Engineering Advisory Board, the Garfield School Board and was active in Boy Scouts, serving as scoutmaster and as a Regional Advisor of the Boy Scouts of America.
Archie enjoyed golfing, fixing machinery, camping and outdoor activities. He also loved to travel throughout his life and spent much time in his later years visiting children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lora Neal of Pullman; son, Larry (Wendy) Neal of Winlock, Wash.; daughters, Deborah (Stoner) Bell of White Salmon, Wash., and Stacia (Brendan) Fisher of Portland, Ore.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Garfield Christian Fellowship Church with Stoner Bell officiating. Burial will follow at the Garfield Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.