Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers is sitting in second place in cumulative General Classification standings through Stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia Donne, a major women’s professional cycling tour event in Italy.
Leading the way is Annemiek Van Vleuten of the Netherlands, who holds a 3 minute, 3 second lead over Ewers with an overall time of 14:58:29 across the six days of competition. Ewers, who is representing Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, has a 36-second edge on the current third-place competitor, Juliette Labous of France.
The Giro d’Italia Donne continues today with Stage 7, which spans 67.8 miles from Albenga to Alassio. There are nine stages in all, the last of which will be held on Sunday.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Palouse Posse 13-17, East Valley 0-3
COLFAX — The Palouse Posse routed East Valley in an American Legion doubleheader, finishing each game after five innings via mercy rule.
JP Wigen led on both sides of the ball in Game 1 as he pitched all five innings, conceded only one base hit and registered nine strikeouts while delivering three hits with a triple and three RBI. In Game 2, Aslan Burt provided three hits including two doubles and a whopping five RBI for the Posse (8-13).
GAME 1
Palouse 361 12—13 12 1
East Valley 000 00— 0 1 4
J. Wigen and D. Lobdell; B. Windhorst, Q. Payne (3) and J. Hanson.
Palouse hits — Wigen 3 (3B), C. McCann 2 (2B), C. Farar 2 (2B), Lobdell 2, A. Burt, W. Denney, B. Bennett.
East Valley hit — J. Labin.
GAME 2
East Valley 000 21— 3 3 3
Palouse 276 2x—17 10 1
J. Labin, G. Newby (3), C. Beryman (3) and J. Hanson, D. Jackson; D. Lobdell, A. Antoine (4) and As. Burt, B. Barnett.
East Valley hits — R. Wagemann, Beryman, Jackson.
Palouse hits — As. Burt 3 (2 2B), Lobdell 3 (2B), Al. Burt, J. Wigen, T. Peterson, J. Melhus.