The 16th annual Moscow Artwalk will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 17, according to a city news release.
Artwalk will be modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Familiar features such as the Main Street closure and street fair are postponed until 2022. Artists will still be featured at host locations throughout Moscow during this year’s event.
The event aims to feature visual, literary, performing and culinary arts. Businesses are encouraged to use this event to promote their regular creative offerings as well as any special arts presentations.
It is up to host locations to select, connect and pair with the local artists they wish to host. Host locations are encouraged to seek visual, literary, performing and culinary artists. For a list of local and regional artists, view the City of Moscow’s Artist Directory at bit.ly/moscowartistdirectory. Host location registration will open in early April.
For more information on Artwalk, visit: https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.