2022 One year ago

Providers at the Pullman Regional Hospital took to Sunnyside Park to talk about a $25.7 million bond for the hospital’s expansion project. The hospital hosted a Citizens for Pullman Regional Hospital Campaign Kick-Off event to discuss plans for expanding and remodeling its facility. The project covers around 80,000 square feet, which encompasses about 9,000 square feet of relocated administrative services space, the remodeling of an estimated 17,000 square feet of the campus, and the addition of around 54,000 square feet of patient care space, according to the PRH website.... At 8:15 a.m. Aug. 6, 1945, Keiko Ogura was standing outside in her Hiroshima neighborhood when she saw a bright flash. “Everything I saw changed to white,” she told the hundreds of people in attendance at the University of Idaho Bruce M. Pitman Center. That is when the course of world history — and the lives of people in Hiroshima — changed forever. Ogura visited Moscow this week to share her first-hand account of the U.S. atomic bomb that decimated Hiroshima during World War II. Her speech ended with a call for unity and peace.

2018 Five years ago

