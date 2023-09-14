Providers at the Pullman Regional Hospital took to Sunnyside Park to talk about a $25.7 million bond for the hospital’s expansion project. The hospital hosted a Citizens for Pullman Regional Hospital Campaign Kick-Off event to discuss plans for expanding and remodeling its facility. The project covers around 80,000 square feet, which encompasses about 9,000 square feet of relocated administrative services space, the remodeling of an estimated 17,000 square feet of the campus, and the addition of around 54,000 square feet of patient care space, according to the PRH website.... At 8:15 a.m. Aug. 6, 1945, Keiko Ogura was standing outside in her Hiroshima neighborhood when she saw a bright flash. “Everything I saw changed to white,” she told the hundreds of people in attendance at the University of Idaho Bruce M. Pitman Center. That is when the course of world history — and the lives of people in Hiroshima — changed forever. Ogura visited Moscow this week to share her first-hand account of the U.S. atomic bomb that decimated Hiroshima during World War II. Her speech ended with a call for unity and peace.
2018 Five years ago
Since 1968, the Latah County Historical Society has been preserving the area’s history through photos, letters, clothing and more, many of which are displayed at the McConnell Mansion in Moscow. Dulce Kersting-Lark, LCHS executive director, said the organization’s efforts focus more on bringing the community together than simply documenting the past. “Our community is made up of people who have been here a long time. It’s also made up of new arrivals,” Kersting-Lark said. ... Washington State University announced this week it has contracted with the Massachusetts-based proctoring service Examity to monitor the school’s online test-takers, a collaboration that began last week. Assistant Vice President for WSU’s Global Campus Rebecca Van de Vord said the university requires proctoring for as many as 18,000 exams a year, and that number is expected to grow by 20 percent over the next seven years.
2013 10 years ago
In the center of all the bustling activity at the Latah County Fair on Friday stood a tent under which a judge walked back and forth, carefully surveying the table in front of her. On it sat a row chickens held tightly by young members of the 4-H youth development program. Several feet from the table, spectators took pictures and anxiously watched as their children or grandchildren proudly presented their prized poultry to the judge. Their goal was the coveted blue ribbon in the poultry showmanship contest. ... Harriett Beckett came to Pullman with her husband 66 years ago to teach and became a strong proponent of literature in her adopted city. At 100, her eyes aren’t what they used to be, so now she spends time fondly looking out at the rolling hills of the Palouse from behind her window. “You get the slopes,” she said. “It’s so gorgeous, especially in the spring, with the different shades of green.” Beckett was born in 1913 at her grandmother’s Illinois home. Her parents had a room there, but that night decided to sleep in a tent in the yard.