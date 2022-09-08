2021 One year ago
Colfax came to a respectful standstill as firefighters and EMTs from across the state honored former Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse with a downtown procession of fire trucks and ambulances. Krouse died of a heart attack he suffered while fighting a wildfire in Colfax. He was 76. Krouse served as a volunteer firefighter in Colfax for 52 years. He served as chief for 40 of those years, before retiring in 2010. He remained a volunteer in the department until his death. “It’s an honor,” Colfax Fire Department Capt. Scott Kruse said about the large procession. “But it’s also a sad day. I’ve been with (Krouse) for 31 years.” ... The Moscow Chamber of Commerce announced it will set aside its white and red checkerboard logo in favor of a circular depiction of a sun-cresting rolling hills reminiscent of the Palouse. The move is part of a rebranding effort chamber leadership says is intended to help bring together the complementary functions of the chamber and the visitors center, each located in a downtown space on Moscow’s Main Street.
2017 Five years ago
Danielle Reeve had never shown a sheep before. In fact, the 16 year old had never shown any type of animal. Reeve, a student at Garfield-Palouse High School, was one of hundreds showing livestock at the Palouse Empire Fair in Colfax. Before this, Reeve said her experience raising animals was limited to cats and dogs. Reeve said she decided to show a sheep after learning that her cousin, Matt, wanted to, and since they need to be raised in pairs or else they won’t eat, Reeve took up the challenge. ... As the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program now begins its phase-out, students at the University of Idaho are fighting for the status of so-called Dreamers with a newly formed weapon: HOPE. Short for Here for Our People’s Empowerment, the organization held its first public demonstration Friday on the Idaho Commons plaza where about 25 students took a stance in a circle, chanting and holding signs in solidarity with recipients of DACA status.
2012 10 years ago
Vandal Community Tables, a University of Idaho program to feed those in need, served more than 40 hungry Troy residents at its first dinner of the school year. Associated Students of the University of Idaho’s Center for Volunteerism and Social Action teams up with UI Dining Services to bring food to hungry residents in Troy throughout the school year. Campus dining donates the food, which this time included steaks, broccoli and rice. UI organizations sign up through the Center of Volunteerism to serve the food and give back to their neighboring communities. ... Although Washington Secretary of State Sam Reed is visiting all 39 state counties in advance of his retirement at the end of this year, his stop Monday in Whitman County had extra significance. “Whitman County means a lot to me,” said Reed, 71, who holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Washington State University.