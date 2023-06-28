Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo expects Congress to take action on several related bills this year to address what he calls a looming “retirement crisis” in America. The Senate Finance Committee approved one of the bills last week. Among other provisions, the Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act gives small businesses greater incentives to offer retirement plans in the first place, and gives people greater flexibility in managing the funds. ... Moscow is preparing to upgrade its water reclamation facility that treats 1.68 million gallons of wastewater a day. The city council approved a study that outlines the improvements that need to take place during the next 20 years to ensure the facility, located off Pullman Road near the University of Idaho campus, is in compliance with federal regulations. The study was completed by J-U-B Engineers.
2018 Five years ago
A longtime Moscow business — Northwest River Supplies — received the first economic development property tax exemption in Latah County. The exemption makes NRS the first tax-exempt Latah County business granted authority by the county commissioners; such an exemption is expected to provide significant economic development benefits to the county. NRS will begin adding about 100,000 square feet to its roughly 43,000-square-foot warehousing facility — located in the former Tidyman’s building on South Blaine Street — as part of a roughly $13 million project. . ... The reach of the University of Idaho’s Center for Forest Nursery and Seedling Research stretches farther than the Palouse. In fact, it can be seen as far as Togo, a small country in West Africa inhabited by about 7.6 million people. Andrew Nelson, director of the University of Idaho’s CFNSR and Franklin H. Pitkin Forest Nursery, said the university has partnered with Togo locals and non-governmental organizations since 2016 to help the country grow high quality plants for restoration of degraded forests.
2013 10 years ago
Vince Barron has been overcoming nevers since the day he was born. “He jokes that he’s Peter Pan. That he lives in Never-Never Land, because people have been telling us what he’d never do for his whole life,” said his mother, RandyLynn Barron. Born dead, he had to be brought back to life. The doctors said he never should have survived. RandyLynn was told her son would never live to the age of 7, that he’d be blind for life, and that he’d never learn even the simplest forms of communication. Despite all those nevers, this weekend Vince will celebrate his 25th birthday, he can see just fine, and, with a little help from others, is able to communicate. ... About 70 migrant students from Washington state high schools improved their math and science skills during the first Dare to Dream Academy at Washington State University. A collaboration between many different organizations, including WSU’s College Assistance Migrant Program, the office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the academy, provided an engaging and encouraging atmosphere for migrant students to expand their academic knowledge. CAMP Director Josue Estrada said a migrant student is defined by the state as a student who moves around frequently between school districts while his or her family looks for seasonal or agricultural work.