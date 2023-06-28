2022 One year ago

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo expects Congress to take action on several related bills this year to address what he calls a looming “retirement crisis” in America. The Senate Finance Committee approved one of the bills last week. Among other provisions, the Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act gives small businesses greater incentives to offer retirement plans in the first place, and gives people greater flexibility in managing the funds. ... Moscow is preparing to upgrade its water reclamation facility that treats 1.68 million gallons of wastewater a day. The city council approved a study that outlines the improvements that need to take place during the next 20 years to ensure the facility, located off Pullman Road near the University of Idaho campus, is in compliance with federal regulations. The study was completed by J-U-B Engineers.

2018 Five years ago

