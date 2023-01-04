2022 One year ago
The Moscow City Council meeting ushered in a new era as three new city councilors, a new city supervisor and new mayor were sworn into office. Mayor Art Bettge took the oath of office, Julia Parker, Hailey Lewis and Gina Taruscio were sworn into city council positions and Bill Belknap took his position as the new city supervisor. Much of the meeting was devoted to sharing kind words for outgoing mayor Bill Lambert, outgoing city supervisor Gary Riedner and outgoing city councilor Brandy Sullivan. Riedner is leaving after 26 years. ... On a busy day in Washington State football, the Cougars announced the hiring of four assistant coaches and a chief of staff. Newly hired head coach Jake Dickert confirmed that Clay McGuire will return to the job of coaching WSU offensive linemen, a post he held for six years under Mike Leach. Also joining the Cougars are Mark Atuaia (running backs), Joel Filina (receivers) and Pete Kaligis (defensive tackles), in addition to chief of staff Brent Vernon.
2018 Five years ago
The new basketball arena the University of Idaho is planning to build will be called the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, the school announced during a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Kibbie Dome. The Idaho Central Credit Union will pay a lump sum of $10 million for 35 years of naming rights to the proposed basketball arena project, according to a UI news release. ICCU is headquartered in Chubbuck, Idaho, and first opened in 1940. ... Washington State University will temporarily suspend its Palouse Area Therapeutic Horsemanship program for 2018 amid instructor and horse shortages, and “greater federally regulated animal care and use scrutiny,” according to a news release from WSU. PATH Program Coordinator Sue Jacobson said two PATH horses died over the summer and fall, bringing the total number of horses down to three, below the ideal of five. One of the horses is now almost 27 years old, Jacobson said. As for finding new horses to fill those slots, Jacobson said the process has been difficult, as horses must be able to maintain a calm demeanor, especially when working with individuals who are disabled.
2013 10 years ago
Moscow city staff admitted they dropped the ball by neglecting to inform farmers market vendors they would see a 55% fee increase this season before setting the 2013 budget in August, but Councilor Tim Brown made time for complaints to be heard. Arts Director Kathleen Burns pointed out there were higher costs for some city departments related to policy changes and moving the seasonal event from the South Jackson Street parking lot to Main Street. ... When Tia Presley stepped foot on the McCarthy Athletic Center court, there were more than 6,000 people in attendance to greet her. Few of them had nice things to say. Presley, a former star at Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, was playing in her first game at the GU campus since she signed her letter of intent with Washington State. A sold-out crowd was there to cheer on the Bulldogs, and with the fans so close to the players, the atmosphere would rattle even the best athletes. But somehow, Presley actually seemed to enjoy the environment.