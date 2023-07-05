Kids rode bikes behind a police car escorting the Latah County Fourth of July Parade. Red, white and blue ribbons tied to their handlebars flapped and cans clanked behind them as they pedaled through the streets. It was Independence Day, and people celebrated the national holiday in downtown Moscow. Lined along sidewalks, people from the Palouse packed Main Street all the way from Maialina Pizzeria to Zions Bank to watch the parade. Local businesses, veterans, families and various floats joined in the parade to commemorate the national holiday. ... One day after his sister won the Women’s Sole Survivor, Sean Dorigo hit, chipped and putted his way to his third Sole Survivor title Monday at the Moscow Elks Golf Club. After Dorigo clinched the victory on hole No. 9 in a chip off against Thad Froio, women’s champ Tracy Dorigo was one of the first onto the green to give him a big hug and congratulations. Dorigo, 45, previously won the event in 2012 and 2016. He finished second as recently as 2020.
2018 Five years ago
Fourteen furry contestants draped in their best Independence Day get-up strutted their stuff through Friendship Square. The canines in costume were all part of Moscow’s 14th annual Fourth of July Mutt Strut. Eight-year-old Molly, a yellow Labrador, and two-year-old Kapoon, a terrier and lab mix, tied for first place at the event. Molly wore red, white and blue fairy wings, with a red, white and blue balloon to match. ... Since 1975, the first year Pullman celebrated Independence Day at Sunnyside Park, hundreds have gathered to enjoy food, friends and fireworks; 2018 was no different. Live music blared through the park, families staked out the best spots to watch the fireworks show and the smell of hot food wafted through the air Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. An American flag was hung from the ladder of a fire truck and was visible from every corner of the park.
2013 10 years ago
Tony Bonuccelli’s career path to becoming the new Moscow Charter School principal is not surprising, given his family tree. After all, he’s been surrounded by educators his whole life. His mother used to teach, and his sister and brother-in-law both currently teach in the Spokane area. His biggest inspiration for becoming a principal, though, is his father. “He’s like my No. 1 guy,” Bonuccelli, 33, said. “He’s my hero.” So, after spending 10 years as the Colton School District music director and realizing he did not want to be a teacher his whole career, the younger Bonuccelli decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. ... Over the past 41 years, John Druffel has gone along with many themes created by his family for the annual Johnson Parade, which meant the 93-year-old patriarch had to carry around a lightsaber and play the part of Luke Skywalker from Star Wars. “I’d never even heard of it,” he said, dressed in Skywalker’s white attire from planet Tatooine. “I’m retired now. You don’t have much choice. Over 40 years, it’s hard to pick a good one (costume). When you have a bad habit, you just don’t break the habit.” But the Druffel clan, which is credited for coming up with the Fourth of July event in Johnson, Wash., back in 1967, doesn’t mind taking its cues from its younger relatives.