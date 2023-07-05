2022 One year ago

Kids rode bikes behind a police car escorting the Latah County Fourth of July Parade. Red, white and blue ribbons tied to their handlebars flapped and cans clanked behind them as they pedaled through the streets. It was Independence Day, and people celebrated the national holiday in downtown Moscow. Lined along sidewalks, people from the Palouse packed Main Street all the way from Maialina Pizzeria to Zions Bank to watch the parade. Local businesses, veterans, families and various floats joined in the parade to commemorate the national holiday. ... One day after his sister won the Women’s Sole Survivor, Sean Dorigo hit, chipped and putted his way to his third Sole Survivor title Monday at the Moscow Elks Golf Club. After Dorigo clinched the victory on hole No. 9 in a chip off against Thad Froio, women’s champ Tracy Dorigo was one of the first onto the green to give him a big hug and congratulations. Dorigo, 45, previously won the event in 2012 and 2016. He finished second as recently as 2020.

2018 Five years ago

