2021 One year ago
Gary Riedner is retiring after a two-decade stint as trustee on the Colton School Board. Riedner, who was first elected to the board in 2002, says his time in the Colton School District has been immensely rewarding. ... As the clock neared 7 p.m., screams and shouts could be heard from The Haunted Lodge in downtown Moscow. From the other side of the Eagles building came the sounds of a Bingo game, heard in the quiet lulls as The Haunted Lodge scare actors practiced their roles. They put final touches on their makeup and some searched for prosthetics, which were piled on a table in preparation for the night ahead.
2017 Five years ago
Colton Corrao may only be 4 years old, but he was a police officer assisted by his FBI agent dog — and his parents, Princeton residents Tiffany and Mark Corrao, were the robbers trying to make off with the loot, also known as Elliot, his 9-month-old brother. The family was among the 60 or so participants in Cops and Robbers Run, in which area residents were able to run either a 5K or 10K race alongside members of the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Sheriff’s Department.
2012 10 years ago
Moscow School District Superintendent Dale Kleinert will travel to China for a weeklong conference to develop partnerships between American and Chinese schools. The Chinese Bridge Delegation is organized by the College Board, the Confucius Institute and Hanban, an institute that provides Chinese language and cultural teaching resources worldwide. ... The University of Idaho’s Dia de los Muertos spread across cultural divides this year and organizers expect the event will continue to grow. Irina Kappler-Crookston, chairwoman of the Department of Modern Languages and Cultures, said she envisions Dia de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — expanding to multiple cultures, despite being a traditionally Mexican holiday that honors deceased ancestors and loved ones.