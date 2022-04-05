2021 One year ago
A team of University of Idaho seniors studying chemical engineering have designed an experiment that will be delivered to the International Space Station. The experiment will explore the comparative effectiveness of bacteria-resistant polymers in a microgravity — or weightless — environment. Simplified, the team is trying to identify what polymers, or materials, are better able to keep bacteria from growing in space. It’s one of five experiments included in NASA’s SPOCS program, which stands for Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science. ... After controversy and delays marred a similar project with the city of Pullman, an artist, a nonprofit group and a local business have joined forces to create a Black Lives Matter-themed mural on the side of a downtown Pullman building. The public donated nearly $14,000 in two days to pay for the mural designed by Jiemei Lin, a local artist who works in Washington State University’s College of Education. The proposed artwork will be painted on the side of the building that houses Noshies and Glassphemy on Kamiaken Street.
2017 Five years ago
At first glance, 3-year-old Apple Cider seems like any other friendly Shetland sheepdog. But this small animal is not like many others of her kind, and she proves it every day. Cider, as her owner Susan Gormsen calls her, is a specially trained volunteer who spends at least 10 hours per week — along with her partner, Gormsen — as a comfort dog. The two are part of Palouse Paws With a Cause, a local offshoot of the national Paws With a Cause organization, which works to provide comfort and company to those in need of it. ... Dr. Raymond Sun, an assistant professor of history at Washington State University, received an Honorary Cadet award from WSU’s Reserve Officer Training Corps as part of a small ceremony to commemorate 100 years since the U.S. formally entered World War I on April 6, 1917.
2012 10 years ago
Mom’s Weekend at Washington State University offers more than a venue for families to visit the Pullman campus. The three days filled with activities and entertainment also provide opportunities for students to showcase the skills they have learned at school. For example, this year’s Mom’s Weekend Fashion Show will feature the work of 27 juniors and seniors enrolled in WSU’s Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles.