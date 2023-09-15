The University of Idaho Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences got its start in 1902 as the Department of Domestic Science — it would then change its name again to the Department of Home Economics. Now, in 2022, the school hosts degrees in apparel, textiles and design; child development; early childhood education; family and consumer sciences; and food and nutrition. Director Shelley McGuire said the school has undergone improvements over the years like adding industry-standard equipment for the textile department, updating the child development lab and adding a new food lab in 2014. ... Raising an animal, no matter what size, is a big responsibility for a child. At the Latah County Fair in Moscow, all the hard work they put into caring for their rabbits, goats, cows and other four-legged friends pays dividends as they show off their animals to judges and curious fair attendees. Onoway sisters Kylie Hart, 8, and Paisley Hart, 6, said they were both hoping to earn multiple colors of ribbons for their rabbits, Huckleboy and Sleepy. Showing them is the most fun part of raising a rabbit, Kylie said. The most challenging part? “Flipping it over on its back,” she said.
2018 Five years ago
Moscow Charter School concluded the bidding phase for a facilities expansion project, which school officials say has been in the works for at least two years. “We decided that we’re going to do this front-end expansion and go further out into our parking lot,” School Administrator Tony Bonuccelli said. “We held an open board session and came up with three different plans and then we had our families vote on it and came up with an initial plan.” Bonuccelli said the project was delayed briefly when planners ran into difficulties acquiring additional land, causing them to fall back on a strategy to simply reuse existing space owned by the school. ... Late one night some 15 years ago, Heidi Kite and her husband were driving back from a concert in Spokane when the idea of the Palouse Music Festival was born. During the drive back to their home in Palouse, Kite told her husband she was going to start a music festival in the small town. “That’s kind of how I work,” Kite said. “Once I say it, I do it.” Kite stuck to her word, and the Palouse Bluegrass Festival was born in the summer of 2005.
2013 10 years ago
A number of the musicians in the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association, which began the musical entertainment at the Latah County Fair, started out playing a completely different kind of music. “I actually played the violin for years before I learned to fiddle,” said Mabel Vogt of Potlatch, who emceed for the group during their performance. “But my dad was a fiddler, so that’s why I finally came around and saw the light.” Vogt became a member of the Old Time Fiddlers when one of her friends suggested she join in order to learn how to switch from playing classical to folk. ... Hundreds gathered near Moscow’s Eastside Marketplace for the second annual Colors of Hope 5K fun run. More than 300 people ran or walked through five stages of the course, getting drenched in color to raise money for Light a Candle, a local cancer awareness and support program. All the money raised by the event, sponsored by Gritman Medical Center, goes to help cancer patients in Latah and Whitman counties.