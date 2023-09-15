2022 One year ago

The University of Idaho Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences got its start in 1902 as the Department of Domestic Science — it would then change its name again to the Department of Home Economics. Now, in 2022, the school hosts degrees in apparel, textiles and design; child development; early childhood education; family and consumer sciences; and food and nutrition. Director Shelley McGuire said the school has undergone improvements over the years like adding industry-standard equipment for the textile department, updating the child development lab and adding a new food lab in 2014. ... Raising an animal, no matter what size, is a big responsibility for a child. At the Latah County Fair in Moscow, all the hard work they put into caring for their rabbits, goats, cows and other four-legged friends pays dividends as they show off their animals to judges and curious fair attendees. Onoway sisters Kylie Hart, 8, and Paisley Hart, 6, said they were both hoping to earn multiple colors of ribbons for their rabbits, Huckleboy and Sleepy. Showing them is the most fun part of raising a rabbit, Kylie said. The most challenging part? “Flipping it over on its back,” she said.

