2021 One year ago
The Rev. Kim Poole said she is convinced there would be fewer problems in the world if people practiced their faith — any faith. “I don’t think that we would have had the problems in our country if we had really been practicing — not the doctrine of our faith — but the relational reality of our faith,” Poole said. Poole is the new pastor at Moscow’s First United Methodist Church on East Third Street, across from Moscow High School. She replaced the Rev. Debbie Sperry, who Poole said now preaches in Wenatchee, Wash. “You follow where your love is and you follow where your skills are, and so church ministry has been that for me,” she said. ... After the silver, black and gold Vandal airplane destined for Boise rolled up to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal, University of Idaho President Scott Green called the inaugural flight a “big win for the Palouse.” The airport welcomed Green and other local leaders to celebrate the first Alaska Airlines departure to the Treasure Valley.
2017 Five years ago
There are more than 44,580 Subway restaurants scattered in 113 countries throughout the world, but sandwiches at Sara Tiegs’ downtown Pullman restaurant seem to fly off the prep table quicker than others. Tiegs, 34, of Pullman, has been named the fastest sandwich artist in the world after she fixed a footlong turkey sub in 44.1 seconds, enough for first place at Subway’s annual Sub Jammer competition in Orlando, Fla. ... Residence halls at Washington State University were abuzz inside and out, as students — accompanied by parents, family and friends — arrived in droves towing suitcases and cardboard boxes with the goal of settling into their new campus home.
2012 10 years ago
St. Mary’s Catholic School is adding two grade levels, three classrooms and three new teachers for the fall. This will be a reopening of the seventh and eighth grades, which were dropped two years before Sister Margaret Johnson, the Moscow school’s principal, came to St. Mary’s in 1970. “Parents were already asking to reopen seventh and eighth grade. They wanted it back open within two years,” Johnson said. ... The University of Idaho announced its intent to hold a dedication ceremony honoring Katy Benoit, a graduate student slain by former assistant professor Ernesto A. Bustamante last year. It comes as part of a settlement with the graduate student’s family that will also include a safety fair in her name. A bench has been placed on the UI Administration Building lawn, where it will be dedicated in Benoit’s name.