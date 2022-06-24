2021 One year ago
When Pullman teacher Johanna Brown first learned she was one of six finalists from Washington for the nation’s highest honor in STEM teaching, she said her first reaction was surprise. Earlier this month, it was announced Brown and five other K-12 teachers in the areas science, technology, engineering and mathematics were entering final consideration for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching. “Not that I necessarily need the validation to keep getting better, but it just kind of felt like, ‘OK, other people see that what I’m doing is meaningful,’ ” she said. ... A potentially record-setting heat wave is settling on the Palouse at a time when people are excited to enjoy the outdoors. Rising temperatures and being outdoors can be a dangerous combination. According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat warning is in effect as temperatures are expected to reach triple digits.
2017 Five years ago
Suicide prevention in young children is a difficult topic to address, but it’s one that iBELIEVE of the Palouse hopes to raise awareness of through an unexpected avenue: the game of golf. The local nonprofit will play host to the iBELIEVE Birdie Bash to generate funds for the organization and highlight the issue within the community. The tournament pairs golfers with members of the Washington State football team during a four-man scramble at the Colfax Golf Club. ... In a long, white pull-behind trailer at the Latah County Fairgrounds, a dozen or so members of the Palouse Hills Amateur Radio Club and their guests were quietly making contact Saturday afternoon. Static buzzed at intervals in the background between conversations that began and ended with what would, to most, seem a foreign language. In reality, what seems like random words strung together is an established language of internationally recognized phonetics. “Amateur radio is not just a hobby, it’s a public service,” club member Eric Bechtel said.
2012 10 years ago
Just before L. Roy “Moon” Brown’s casket was escorted out of the Pullman Presbyterian Church, the voice of a dispatcher from Whitman County Fire District 12 rang out over the church sound system. Brown initiated WCFD 12 in 1957, and he served as chief of the District for 40 years until his retirement in 1997. The 87-year-old died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Pullman, with his longtime caregiver at his side. Friends and family at the funeral remembered him as an easygoing man who always had a smile on his face, and during the service Pastor Forrest Miller noted Brown’s compassion for others in need. ... Since it was acquired by the Whitman County Historical Society in the 1970s, the Perkins House in Colfax has been cared for by countless volunteers who have worked to preserve the historic structure. The home and cabin were on display at the 40th Annual WCHS Ice Cream Social, during which attendees were invited to walk through the buildings and learn about the history of the property.