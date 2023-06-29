With the abundance of rain this spring comes an abundance of mushrooms littered throughout the Palouse, ripe for the taking. Larry Kirkland, a retired environmental engineer at the University of Idaho, has been foraging for 40 years, most of which has been on the Palouse. Kirkland said he has long been passionate about the environment, having run a commercial recycling center and was involved in starting all recycling centers in the area. In early summer, Kirkland and his fellows at the Bridge Bible Fellowship took an elders retreat to Moscow Mountain to look and identify mushrooms and found an abundance. ... The newly formed Latah County Broadband Coalition hopes that even residents living in the most remote areas of the county will have access to high-speed internet in the future. Members of the coalition met in Potlatch City Hall to discuss broadband infrastructure funding with Eric Forsch, broadband development manager for the Idaho Department of Commerce. Members of the coalition include Potlatch, Bovill, Genesee, Kendrick, Juliaetta, Troy, Moscow, Latah County Library District, local school districts, University of Idaho, Gritman Medical Center and District 5 Sen. David Nelson.
2018 Five years ago
Since Pullman adopted a fireworks ordinance in 2006 that reduced the number of days fireworks can be discharged within city limits, the police department has seen a drop in total fireworks-related calls. Police received 47 fireworks calls in 2006 and enforcement action was taken on eight of them, according to the PPD’s 2017 annual report. It received 20 calls in 2015, 16 in 2016 and 23 last year, and no enforcement action was taken during the three-year period. ... As housing costs continue to rise, families on the Palouse are feeling the crunch as they try to secure their own slice of the American Dream. Jennifer Wallace, executive director of Palouse Habitat for Humanity, said her group’s mission is to eliminate poverty housing - a phenomenon where people with low incomes are forced to live in unsafe or unsanitary conditions because there are no affordable options. “We believe we are best serving our neighbors in need by helping to provide secure, affordable shelter for them,” Wallace said.
2013 10 years ago
The outside is weathered and the inside is dusty and stale, but that hasn’t stopped a dedicated group of Bovill residents from seeing the rich history housed within the century-old Bovill Opera House. The group, called the Bovill Improvement Group, or BIG, is renovating the old opera house on the corner of Second Avenue and Pine Street. The run-down theatre doesn’t look like much these days, but back in its heyday, during the first half of the 20th century, the opera house was home to weekly plays, dances and silent and talking films. ... They may not live there anymore, but, the Peterson family comes together in Colfax to help celebrate an important piece of the town’s history. David Peterson, his wife Nikki, and their adult son Chad, all volunteer at the Ice Cream Social, an event that invites the community to visit and learn about the 127-year-old Perkins House on North Perkins Avenue. “It’s just something we do as a family,” Nikki said.