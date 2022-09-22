2021 One year ago
As Gritman Medical Center staff endure the difficult mental and emotional toll of caring for patients in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, an anonymous employee wanted to do something special for her fellow nurses. So, she designed and decorated a room at the hospital with the simple purpose of giving her co-workers a place to find much-needed peace, even for a moment. Shelly Nichols, a registered nurse and director of Gritman’s critical care and medical/surgical units, described it as a place where nurses can go to meditate, cry, laugh, read and be alone. ... The Latah County Commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Tonya Dodge as interim county auditor. Dodge will replace Henrianne Westberg, who is stepping away from the position after seven years. “I found it to be an opportunity to help fill a need and serve the county during the transitional period,” Dodge said about pursuing the position.
2017 Five years ago
Longtime Palouse resident Terry Blair has discovered a lifetime’s worth of ways to be of service to his small-town community. Clad in a cowboy hat and a red “I support our troops” wristband, Blair sat at a picnic shelter at Hayton-Greene Park in Palouse and recalled helping build the structure back when he was still in high school. “We cut all these timbers and all this. We went to the woods and did all this and peeled them ourselves,” Blair said. By “we,” Blair was referring to fellow members of the Palouse Lions Club. The 60-year-old is now going on his 43rd year with the service-based organization, making him the longest standing member of the local chapter, according to Loren Estes, fellow club member and treasurer. ... Washington State University regents agreed to sell land and buildings now containing several ongoing research experiments to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport for about $14.7 million. The deal gives the airport the green light to continue moving forward with its runway realignment project, though airport Executive Director Tony Bean said the formal closing of the deal still needs to be finalized.
2012 10 years ago
The Rolling Hills Derby Dames won their second consecutive home bout of the year 134-125 against the Rodeo City Roller Girls during the roller derby Fall Brawl in Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. In addition to raising money and food donations for local charities, the Derby Dames, a team in the Palouse area, also wanted revenge. During their last meeting, the Derby Dames lost to the Rodeo City Roller Girls by 10 points. This time, however, the Derby Dames won the matchup and did it in front of almost 2,000 people, their largest crowd ever. ... The M777 howitzer shoots 100 pound rounds up to 26 miles, where they can kill targets more than 160 feet away from the point of impact. It’s called lightweight but it weighs 9,300 pounds, and it was crawling with children at the University of Idaho near the main Kibbie Dome parking lots, one of the military vehicles brought to Moscow from Spokane for the UI’s Military Appreciation Weekend.