The Main Street Video Co-op, formerly Howard Hughes Video, closed its location at 520 S. Main St. in Moscow in 2020 after more than 30 years of business. It was the last independent video store in Moscow. The entire film library was transferred to the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, a historic theater venue located next door. However, the Kenworthy ended up selling a large portion of the collection to the public to recoup costs and donated the rest to the UI Library Special Collections and Archives department. ... Food delivery robots are now carrying online orders across the University of Idaho’s campus. UI’s new dining provider, Chartwells Higher Education, partnered with San Francisco-based Starship Technologies in December to bring 15 of the robots to Moscow. They can deliver meals and drinks within a 4-mile radius from several Idaho Eats locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Cravings by Joe. The six-wheeled robots could be seen rolling around campus as students and employees began making orders through the Starship Food Delivery app.
2018 Five years ago
Many Syringa Mobile Home Park residents could use a helping hand in moving their belongings and relocating their trailers. The Guardians Foundation is stepping up to the plate to assist at least one veteran and his family at the park. Residents at the park, located east of Moscow, have been scrambling to find a new place to live since learning the park would close. ... A new baggage claim facility is set to open at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, officials say. Airport Executive Director Tony Bean said the existing terminal is about five times too small for the amount of traffic the airport currently handles. Bean said there are plans for a new, larger terminal building, but it could be five years before the project begins.
2013 10 years ago
The Washington State University Board of Regents has approved a new $2.5 million visitor center at the edge of the Pullman campus slated to open for homecoming. Construction of the 4,000-square-foot facility should begin within two weeks, said Mel Taylor, executive director of real estate for WSU. “This takes it to a whole new level as an introduction to our campus,” Taylor said, adding campus visitor centers across the country are becoming more highly valued. “They’re becoming more popular and they’re becoming more interactive to show what you do.” ... The Texas Tech Board of Regents confirmed the hiring of Duane Nellis as the university’s new president. The board had to wait 21 days under Texas state law before voting to approve Nellis’ hiring. The University of Idaho president’s imminent departure was announced in accordance with the statute. “I think they wanted to go ahead as soon as they were able,” said Chris Cook, Texas Tech spokesman. “Everyone’s excited, from the board down. Everyone’s excited about President Nellis’ arrival.”