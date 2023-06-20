The week began with Joel Dahmen getting a shout out on ESPN. In the middle came a share of the lead in a major golf tournament. And the end might not have quite gone the way he wanted, but he also found out something more telling about himself than when he began. The cancer survivor and one-time winner on the PGA Tour, who’s best known for his bucket hats and his self-depreciating personality, went from major tournament afterthought to possible serious contender for the second time in almost a year as Dahmen finished in a tie for 10th place at the 122nd United States Open at The Country Club. ... A local economic development group wants to be the catalyst behind a new Independence Day tradition in Moscow. Advance Idaho is organizing the Latah County Independence Day Parade. The Latah County government is not sponsoring or endorsing the parade, according to comments it has left on the parade’s Facebook page. Advance Idaho is rounding up sponsors and parade participants for the first of what members hope will become an annual event. According to the Latah County Historical Society and Daily News archives, it appears the last Moscow Fourth of July parade took place in 2004.
2018 Five years ago
Drew Barrymore plays an accidental zombie in Netflix’s original horror-comedy series “Santa Clarita Diet,” forced to chase after criminals so she can satiate her appetite for human flesh. But for a brief moment the script was flipped as a gaggle of fans pursued the popular actress through the aisles of a beauty store in Moscow. Barrymore made a public appearance at Ulta Beauty on West Pullman Road earlier this week as part of an internal competition within the organization. ... Patricia Ornelas, a Pullman transplant from Philadelphia by way of California and Las Vegas, has been caring for people her entire life. At 16, she began to care for a neighbor’s mother who was suffering from dementia. Now a caregiver with Family Home Care in Pullman, which provides in-home health care services, Ornelas was recently named the Washington State Caregiver of the Year by the Washington Home Care Association after being nominated by one of her supervisors, Katrina Bottini.
2013 10 years ago
Operator Alvin Yuen bustled around the 7-foot-tall HP Indigo Press 3500 in the digital press room of Washington State University’s Cooper Publications Building on Wednesday adding stacks of white 12-by-18-inch paper and changing out a magenta ink can. Then, as Yuen clicked a key on his computer, the 5,500-pound digital print engine roared to life and began spitting out brightly colored pages. The 6-year-old Indigo Press, which takes up an entire corner of the room, is one example of the adaptations that University Publishing and WSU Press have made to ever-evolving technology. ... Gritman Medical Center plans to improve rural service in Potlatch with the construction of a new clinic to replace office space in a Sixth Street business center. Gritman CEO Kara Besst announced during Tuesday’s community conversation at the Deary Community Center the hospital’s acquisition of land in the city, where the new clinic is planned to be built. “As soon as we get it designed and costed out, we’ll see about construction,” she said. “I think it will blend well with Potlatch.”