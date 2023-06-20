2022 One year ago

The week began with Joel Dahmen getting a shout out on ESPN. In the middle came a share of the lead in a major golf tournament. And the end might not have quite gone the way he wanted, but he also found out something more telling about himself than when he began. The cancer survivor and one-time winner on the PGA Tour, who’s best known for his bucket hats and his self-depreciating personality, went from major tournament afterthought to possible serious contender for the second time in almost a year as Dahmen finished in a tie for 10th place at the 122nd United States Open at The Country Club. ... A local economic development group wants to be the catalyst behind a new Independence Day tradition in Moscow. Advance Idaho is organizing the Latah County Independence Day Parade. The Latah County government is not sponsoring or endorsing the parade, according to comments it has left on the parade’s Facebook page. Advance Idaho is rounding up sponsors and parade participants for the first of what members hope will become an annual event. According to the Latah County Historical Society and Daily News archives, it appears the last Moscow Fourth of July parade took place in 2004.

2018 Five years ago