It was during a walk around Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., when Elizabeth Stevens had an epiphany — she wanted to be a minister. Now, 22 years after that epiphany, the Rev. Dr. Stevens sits in an overstuffed armchair on the third floor the new building addition of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse and recalls memories from the 10 years she’s spent leading the congregation of the church at 420 E. Second St. in Moscow. “On one hand, it feels like I’ve always been here; and on the other, like I just got here,” Stevens said. ... The results of Washington’s Aug. 2 primary were officially certified, with no change in the election night standings. A ballot levy for emergency communications equipment passed by a margin of 71% to 29%. In Whitman County, incumbent Commissioner Michael Largent received 2,591 votes, or 59%, compared to 1,785 votes, or 41%, for challenger John-Mark Mahnkey.
2018 Five years ago
The 325 gallons of free chili served every year at Pullman’s National Lentil Festival requires a little more than just a pinch of salt and a dash of hot sauce. Two months ago, Chris Siple, interim executive chef of catering at Washington State University’s Dining Services, placed an order for 80 pounds of diced onions, 60 pounds of diced red and green peppers and 40 pounds of diced celery and carrots. “Normally we would do all of the dicing ourselves, but that is just insane,” Siple said. He said the recipe, which took three years to perfect, also calls for nearly 400 pounds of lentils and 31 pounds of Mexican chocolate. ... As one of only a handful of theater groups on the Palouse, the staff with the Regional Theatre of the Palouse strive to engage as many members of the community as they can. From acting to costume design to set building, RTOP may see hundreds of Palouse residents participate in plays every year. “It’s a passion and a love and most of the people are with us for years,” RTOP executive director John Rich said. Rich has been with RTOP since its inception in 2006. He said he started the theater company in Pullman after a group of friends approached him with the desire for a new group in the area.
2013 10 years ago
Two years ago, a couple of friends decided to hold a yard sale to try to raise a little money for Moscow’s homeless shelter. Since then, the annual Sojourners’ Alliance Yard Sale has expanded to Kibbie Dome-size proportions. Kathy Kearny, a retired University of Idaho professor, originally thought of the idea for the sale. She expected to just hold it in her yard, but it didn’t take long for her to realize it was going to be too big for that. Kearny no longer lives in the area, but her legacy certainly does. The first year the sale ended up being held in the American Legion Cabin, where they raised some $3,600. ... Kerry Swanson, station manager of Northwest Public Radio at Washington State University, has been elected to the National Public Radio board by a vote of fellow station managers. Swanson, who found out about his election last week and begins his three-year term in November, said, “I was thrilled, surprised because there were three open seats with three very good incumbents. I was nominated to help fill out the ballot, and I was very excited that I must have gotten enough votes to make it to the board.”