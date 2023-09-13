Washington State University got a “taste of DARPA” when the government agency hosted its conference on Pullman’s campus for the first time. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, is a research organization that develops technologies used by the military and the American people. Established in 1958, the agency has been at the forefront in creating emerging technologies, like ARPANET, or the first form of the internet. WSU, DARPA and the Department of Defense have worked together often in research endeavors — in 2018, the department and agency funded more than $46 million in research at WSU in an array of fields of study, said Elizabeth Chilton, provost and executive vice president at WSU. ... The Selway River Road, blocked since mid-July by a rockslide, was reopened to one-lane traffic this week on an intermittent basis as crews continue stabilizing the slope. Lonnie Simpson, owner of Debco Construction, Inc., of Orofino, the contractor working to clear the road, sent an email this week to U.S. Forest Service and local road district officials saying traffic will be allowed to pass under flagger guidance. The river road was blocked shut July 15 by several large boulders and other debris, trapping people who live behind the slide and several who were camping.
2018 Five years ago
While the Latah County Fair did not officially start until this morning, friends, families and farm animals had already started getting into the fair swing. Mauri Knott, chair of the Latah County Fair Board and superintendent of the beef barn, said the relationships built during the four-day event and the lessons learned extend far beyond the fairgrounds. “Raising animals does something for a kid that nothing else can do in respect to having compassion, responsibility and time management. Kids in 4-H and FFA learn to have a servant’s heart,” she said. ... The recent route changes to the Pullman Transit system appear to have hit a speed bump. Less than one month after the entire bus route system was reconfigured, buses on at least three routes are struggling to stick to the schedule. Pullman Transit Operations Supervisor Brad Rader said the route reconfiguration was intended to shorten bus routes from 45-minute loops to 35-minute loops and increase route rotations from 16 to 21 per day.
2013 10 years ago
Hussein Abdellatif is an industrious, unassuming foreign exchange student from Cairo. Like most teenage boys, he loves pizza, hot tubs and hanging out with his friends on the weekends. He also has taken a shine to American football, and even though he has only been involved in the sport with the Troy Trojans for a few weeks, he has accomplished a very rare feat for eight-man football. Abdellatif, 17, comes from an educated family who already sent one of his sisters to college at Virginia Commonwealth University. ... The effort to beautify Grand Avenue began at a book club in 1998. Now, it’s reaching for the city limits and raising money to get there. “I was talking about how I used to drive down the street years ago, and felt like it was kind of shabby. I hadn’t thought about it much for a while because I moved away to Spokane for several years, but when I got back, it still looked the same,” said Rosemary Waldrop, co-chair of the Grand Avenue Greenway Committee.