2022 One year ago

Washington State University got a “taste of DARPA” when the government agency hosted its conference on Pullman’s campus for the first time. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, is a research organization that develops technologies used by the military and the American people. Established in 1958, the agency has been at the forefront in creating emerging technologies, like ARPANET, or the first form of the internet. WSU, DARPA and the Department of Defense have worked together often in research endeavors — in 2018, the department and agency funded more than $46 million in research at WSU in an array of fields of study, said Elizabeth Chilton, provost and executive vice president at WSU. ... The Selway River Road, blocked since mid-July by a rockslide, was reopened to one-lane traffic this week on an intermittent basis as crews continue stabilizing the slope. Lonnie Simpson, owner of Debco Construction, Inc., of Orofino, the contractor working to clear the road, sent an email this week to U.S. Forest Service and local road district officials saying traffic will be allowed to pass under flagger guidance. The river road was blocked shut July 15 by several large boulders and other debris, trapping people who live behind the slide and several who were camping.

2018 Five years ago

