Board members at the Whitman County Humane Society are “not afraid to get their hands dirty and pitch in to help,” said John Musselwhite, president of the board. The Whitman County Humane Society’s Board of Directors met Monday to introduce new board members, discuss progress at the shelter and address questions from the community. The society introduced three new board members to their team: George Farwell, Gina Wilson and Tara Wimer. ... More than two years after COVID-19 forced Washington State University students to attend their classes from home, the Pullman campus was teeming with activity Monday during the first day of the fall semester. COVID-19 has not disappeared but many elements of the college experience have returned to prepandemic normalcy. “I think people are definitely looking forward to being back in class,” said WSU spokesperson Phil Weiler. Weiler said students will also benefit from being able to attend gatherings outside of the classroom such as study groups and social events.
2018 Five years ago
Roughly 3,500 University of Idaho students, faculty and community members packed into the Theophilus Tower lawn as part of the annual Palousafest celebration. Students sauntered from table to table to learn about various UI clubs, organizations and departments, and Moscow businesses and nonprofits. Others moved through an enormous inflatable obstacle course, held on for dear life on a mechanical bull and subjected themselves to extreme dizziness on a four-person spinning, inverted gravitron gyroscope carnival ride. ... When the Deary Mustangs needed a new coach for the 2017 season, they decided to turn to someone in-house. Longtime Deary principal and athletic director Darrah Eggers offered the job to former assistant Ryan Kirk, and Kirk was happy to oblige. Deary made it to State every year and won five Whitepine League titles in six seasons while Kirk was on the staff from 2012-17.
2013 10 years ago
Patricia Franks almost didn’t enter her winning recipe in the 25th annual National Lentil Festival’s Legendary Cook-off this year. “I entered two recipes on the last day. I almost didn’t enter this one because I didn’t really think it was as interesting as the other one,” Franks, of Valleyford, Wash., said. “I guess that shows I shouldn’t second-guess myself.” Her winning recipe, a granola with toasted oats, an almond butter glaze and toasted crimson lentils, took first place, and a $2,000 prize, in the cookoff. “It’s not enough to go to Disneyland, so I’ll probably just get a new computer with it instead,” she said. ... A row of 21 black trash bags lines the backyard of a home in Genesee. Each one contains 15 pairs of shoes, all of which have been matched and tied together by their laces. Near the trash bags sits several boxes, also filled to the brim with shoes of every size, color and condition. Genesee High School senior Kamri Sams, 17, lives at the house and hopes to collect 1,000 pairs of shoes by the end of August. She’s collected 754 so far. She isn’t hoarding them out of an obsession for footwear. Instead, these shoes were donated to her for a good cause.