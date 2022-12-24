2021 One year ago
Latah County and the Latah Recovery Center in Moscow received a nearly $200,000 grant to help incarcerated Idahoans with a substance use disorder, reenter in their communities. According to a Latah County news release, the $198,104 grant comes from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and will fund a full-time case manager responsible for working with clients to apply for education, employment or housing services. It will also help the Latah Recovery Center add two recovery coaches responsible for providing clients support after their release from jail.
2017 Five years ago
Washington State University researchers have received a $555,000 grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to develop and evaluate an online platform for gathering, curating and sharing Native American library and archive collections nationwide. The new support will enable the expansion of Mukurtu CMS, a free, open-source content management system developed at WSU, to create Mukurtu Shared, a culturally responsive online platform and process for curating Native American materials within cultural, linguistic and social protocols. ... For almost everyone else, Christmas is the one day a year they can count on not having to work. But for police, firefighters and EMT’s, like officer Josh Thueson, it is just another day in his patrol car and responding to calls. “I don’t remember the last time I had a Christmas off to be honest,” Thueson said. After becoming an officer in 2009, first with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and then with the Moscow Police Department three years ago, Thueson said, being scheduled on Christmas has become a part of life.
2012 10 years ago
The Pullman Civic Trust and Pullman Chamber of Commerce are raising money to install permanent decorative lighting along the arches of the Pine Street Bridge. The pedestrian bridge, which is part of the Downtown Riverwalk trail, opened to the public in spring 2006 and runs over the south fork of the Palouse River to Pine Street Plaza. Volunteers hope to raise about $1,500 to purchase and install a set of energy-efficient, white LED globe lights that will outline the bridge’s two arches year-round. ... Sarah Bailey may be only a sophomore at Garfield-Palouse High School but she’s been a photographer for seven years. Bailey was featured as artist of the month at the Palouse library in November for her colorful photos. She said her interest in photography began at 8 years old when she started making movies with an old digital camera. She remembers taking photos of her cat and brother with disposable cameras years ago, but today she uses a $500-plus Nikon D5100 digital SLR that her family bought by pooling their funds. Bailey has dreams of traveling around the world as a photographer for National Geographic Magazine.