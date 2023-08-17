Efforts to augment water supplies on the Palouse Basin and reduce demand on the regional aquifer took another step forward with the completion of an alternative water supply report. The document builds on a 2017 study commissioned by the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee. As an initial step, it recommends that water diversion projects be located on Paradise Creek near Moscow and the South Fork of the Palouse River near Pullman. Surface water would be treated and pumped into the existing community water distribution systems. ... An analysis of data from the Consumer Protection Bureau shows Idaho ranked eighth-highest in average medical debt at $2,832 as of December 2020. Massachusetts ranked lowest at $975, and Wyoming the highest at $6,516. Idaho was 31st in the percentage of people with medical debt at 12.7%. It was the 16th lowest in total debt, at $575 million. Across the state line in Washington, roughly 5% of residents have medical debt, and the state ranks 33rd for average debt at $1,742. Washington has a total of $601 million in medical debt.
2018 Five years ago
The University of Idaho Faculty Federation sent a letter to the Idaho State Board of Education this week urging the state board to begin its search for the next UI president as soon as possible. The ISBOE and UI President Chuck Staben mutually agreed in May the 2018-19 academic year will be Staben’s last as UI president. He has held the position since 2014. His contract runs through June 15 and pays $385,230 annually and will not be renewed. ... Back when he lived in this town, Mike Price rarely got a chance to attend the annual National Lentil Festival in Pullman. Like most football coaches in mid-August, he was pretty busy. As a retiree, though, he’ll be at this year’s edition — as a guest of honor. The former Washington State coach is one of four people who will be inducted into the Pullman Walk of Fame in a downtown ceremony at 10 a.m. today at the southwest corner of Main and Kamiaken streets. Price, 72, who lives much of the year in the Coeur d’Alene area and retains numerous ties to the Quad Cities, will attend the enshrinement with his wife, Joyce.
2013 10 years ago
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a member of House leadership, stopped by Washington State University on Friday to tell students she was instrumental recently in passing the Bipartisan Student Loan Certainty Act. “It blew my mind to learn that America’s student loan debts are higher than our credit card debts,” McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Spokane, told students. “We recently passed some legislation to create more transparency in the system to try and understand what’s driving student debt up.” ... Washington State freshman receiver River Cracraft had no problem getting open during the Cougars’ second football scrimmage of the fall at Martin Stadium, as he nearly had as many receiving yards as the rest of the team combined. The Trabuco Canyon, Calif., native had 144 yards and two touchdowns on the day. And yet, despite stuffing the stat sheet, Cracraft was not happy with his performance. “No, not at all. I actually messed up on a lot of things,” Cracraft said. “I know what I did as far as catching the ball, but I know what I need to improve on, so I’m just going to go back and watch film.”