From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News
2021 One year ago
More than two years after Moscow residents voted on a bond to help fund a new police station, the Moscow Police Department is ready to unveil the facility to the public. The final cost of the police station is $8.9 million, which includes the property purchase, design services, construction and furnishings, according to Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Bill Belknap. ... The University of Idaho medical education building will be named after longtime benefactor Durward Huckabay, while P1FCU scored naming rights on the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center. Both actions were approved during the State Board of Education meeting. The Huckabay family established the Durward A. Huckabay scholarship endowment in 2019 to benefit students of UI’s WWAMI medical education program.
2017 Five years ago
It’s been one year since the Latah Community Health Community Health Association of Spokane clinic opened its doors on the first floor of the three-story Gritman Medical Center Office Building on South Main Street. The clinic had been operating just a couple blocks north of its current location, but the lack of space convinced the clinic that relocating was necessary. Amy Isbelle, the Moscow CHAS clinic administrator, said the clinic is now able to offer medical, dental, dietician and behavioral health services. ... Susmita Bose, the Herman and Brita Lindholm Endowed Chairperson and a professor in Washington State University’s School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, has been named a fellow to the National Academy of Inventors. NAI fellows are academic inventors who have demonstrated a highly prolific spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating inventions that have made an impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society. Bose joined WSU in 1998. In 2002, she received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientist and Engineers from the National Science Foundation.
2012 10 years ago
For four years, one wall of Genesee School’s auxiliary gym was reserved for a climbing wall. It is a reality. Becky Pickard, the school’s physical education teacher, said the students and members of the parent-teacher organization have been working to get a climbing wall for a number of years. “When we first designed the gym we asked them to leave one wall without mats that could support a climbing wall if we could ever get the funding,” Pickard said. ... John Hammel will be stepping down as dean of the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences to pursue full-time teaching and research opportunities. Hammel joined the UI in 1982 as a professor of soil physics and became dean in January 2004. “As a 21st century land-grant university, John’s support of education, research and extension efforts have reached thousands of Idahoans each year and contributed in important ways to our state’s agricultural economy,” UI President M. Duane Nellis said in a statement.