Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow during the morning will change to rain showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.