2020 One year ago today
A number of people living in Whitman County have been tested for COVID-19, but there are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, according to the Whitman County Health Department. Troy Henderson, the department’s director, told the Pullman City Council that two coronavirus tests came back negative. He said there are 20 tests still pending. He also said there has been an uptick in the number of Influenza A cases in the county. … A Washington State University student has been tested for COVID-19, the school announced in an email to staff members. Results of the test for the diseases caused by the coronavirus won’t be available for a “few more days,” the email said.
2016 Five years ago today
Rangeland fire management efforts ought to create a “mosaic pattern” of fuels, including sagebrush and perennial bunchgrass, to help not only with fire suppression, but also with resilient regrowth after a fire sweeps through, says University of Idaho assistant professor April Hulet. Hulet spoke during a forest, rangeland and fire sciences seminar on the UI campus about the good and bad aspects of sagebrush and why people should care about the plant when it comes to fire. … The 2015 Thanksgiving break deaths of two WSU students have started a conversation about safety on two of the Palouse’s most traveled highways. From Jan. 1, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2015, the 133-mile-long state Highway 26 saw 453 collisions, five of which killed six people. To improve safety, Washington State Department of Transportation has plans to build passing lanes on both state Highway 26 and U.S. 195, but while U.S. 195 is expected to get those additional lanes in 2017, Highway 26 won’t get them until 2025.
2011 10 years ago today
Pullman Police Det. Bill Orsborn, one of many police agency employees who put an end to multiple burglaries in Whitman County in the summer of 2010, was awarded for his efforts from the Construction Industry Crime Prevention Program. The program is a nonprofit organization geared to reduce theft and vandalism on residential and commercial construction sites in the Pacific Northwest. … Educators and community members across Idaho took to the streets to protest the Republican state superintendent’s K-12 reform plans, and Moscow was no exception. About 75 people of all ages stood with signs on each corner of the intersection of West Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive/Farm Road following the Idaho Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1110 earlier in the day. SB 1110, which would implement pay-for-performance for the state’s public K-12 teachers, was the second of three reform bills to clear the House and Senate.