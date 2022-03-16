2021 One year ago
Those grappling with alcohol use disorder don’t necessarily need to quit cold turkey in order to improve their health and behavior, according to new research from Washington State University in collaboration with the University of Washington. Despite the ubiquity of time-honored cessation-based interventions like 12-step programs, a new clinical trial run by WSU researchers shows a drop in alcohol-related harm and frequency of drinking among people who received harm reduction counseling, even though they did not quit completely. WSU psychology professor Susan Collins, lead author of the study, said rather than focusing interventions on abstention, most participants received behavioral-harm reduction counseling — a more collaborative therapeutic approach that focuses on minimizing harmful outcomes.
2017 Five years ago
The University of Idaho College of Law’s efforts to begin a first-year law program in Boise have come to fruition, after the American Bar Association gave the plan its seal of approval this week, the UI announced. Mark Adams, dean of the Menard College of Law, said the development follows years of effort. Efforts to expand the program to Boise have been in the works since about 2008, when former Law Dean Don Burnett first began to pitch the idea, which gained unanimous approval from the UI faculty senate.
2012 10 years ago
Lincoln Middle School was bursting with music when area musicians gathered in Pullman for the annual Southeast Washington Music Educators Association Junior High Large Group Festival. Choirs from schools throughout the region performed in the cafeteria, while bands and orchestras utilized the school’s gymnasium space. Between acts, students met in practice rooms to perfect their pieces, hoping for kind words from the event’s adjudicators. “It’s a great educational experience,” LMS choir director Trisha James said this week. “This is an opportunity to show what they’ve learned and then have that assessed by an outside person who is very well respected in the field of performers.”