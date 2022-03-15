2021 One year ago
Taking Washington State’s top job in 2018 “wasn’t a comfort move” for coach Kamie Ethridge. Guiding the Cougars’ women’s basketball team has been historically difficult. When Ethridge signed on, Wazzu had qualified for only one NCAA tournament ever. Overall, the program had earned bids to five postseason events. The Cougs had never been ranked in an Associated Press Top 25 poll. They’d posted five winning NCAA seasons, and just one since 1996. Ethridge, now three years into her tenure, said it all makes the story of the 2020-21 Cougars that much better. WSU was awarded its second-ever NCAA tournament berth. ... Washington State University is working to provide an on-campus site to administer COVID-19 vaccines by the time most of its students become eligible to receive the shots. WSU spokesman David Wasson said the university has applied to the state to be a vaccine provider. He said the University Recreation facility could be a possible location to administer vaccines. The vaccine site will be limited to students, Wasson said. The university wants to provide a high-volume vaccination site for when an influx of students begin getting shots.
2017 Five years ago
The Latah County Commissioners approved a resolution declaring a disaster emergency in Latah County because of flooding and severe damage caused by rain and snow. In the resolution county commissioners requested other state and federal officers, including Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, make declarations and provide assistance to the county as are required and permitted by law. The declaration is in effect for seven days unless the commissioners continue or renew the period. ... The weather outside may indicate a rather harsh early spring, but at the University of Idaho’s Shoop Hall, midsummer has arrived, with all of its fanciful dreams, woodland fairies and spells. In an weeklong drama camp never before attempted at the UI, the university’s Theatre Arts department has joined forces with nonprofit touring company, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, to bring the beauty — and hilarity — of the bard’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to young actors.
2012 10 years ago
New students at Washington State University and law enforcement officers in Pullman soon will be required to attend extra training sessions through a $300,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant that seeks to reduce domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking on university campuses. The grant was acquired this year by Paula M. Adams, WSU’s Health and Wellness Services health promotion coordinator, who will serve as project director for the program. She said campus groups already are working to address issues of domestic violence locally, but the DOJ funding will add to those efforts. ... Moscow Junior High School teacher Jessica Shawley has been named the National Middle School Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the National Association for Sport and Physical Education. The National Physical Education Teacher of the Year awards are given “in recognition of outstanding teaching performance and the ability to motivate today’s youth to participate in a lifetime of physical activity,” according to the national group, which sponsors the awards along with Sportime.