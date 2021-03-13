2020 One year ago today
Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey and district administrators will meet by teleconference today with regional health officials to determine steps the district should take in response to potential threat from the new coronavirus. In an email delivered to school district stakeholders, Bailey indicated the district is preparing for the possibility schools in Moscow will be closed following spring break. … About 12 hours after the Idaho women’s basketball team celebrated its semifinal-round win against Idaho State in the Big Sky tournament, the Vandals learned they would not play another game this season. Washington State’s men’s team — which had just won its first Pac-12 tournament game since 2009, against Colorado — discovered it wouldn’t get a chance at Arizona State in the league tournament’s quarterfinal round. Both conference tournaments, and the NCAA tournament, were canceled because of concerns about the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
2016 Five years ago today
What began as a class project for two WSU seniors is now looking like the beginning of promising careers — with a dose of world-changing innovation thrown in for good measure. Katherine Brandenstein and Emily Willard’s creation, a medicine vial cap that sterilizes needles with every use, was the winner of the University of Washington’s Health Innovation Challenge. … Donations from corporations, foundations and others with ample resources, as well as grants, will be needed to obtain the millions of dollars needed to build a new full-size Palouse Ice Rink, said Tony Mangini. The goal is to amass $3.5 million within the next couple of years so construction can begin on a new arena at the Latah County Fairgrounds with a larger skating area and much more seating, Mangini, rink vice president, said.
2011 10 years ago today
After six years of teaching classes in Eugene, Ore., Heidi Kittelmann’s love for dance was cemented. Even with the new surroundings of the Pullman community and a new job at Washington State University, she knew something was missing — jazzercise. Kittelmann, a certified jazzercise instructor, started teaching her own classes as part of her new business, Pullman Jazzercise. … Troy Elementary School students and their parents raised $515.45 for the Humane Society of the Palouse during a penny drive. Fifth and sixth graders organized the fundraiser, according to student teacher Allison Wallace. Decorated collection jars were placed in each TES classroom. The students’ original fundraising goal was just $100, but they quickly surpassed that total.