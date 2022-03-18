2021 One year ago
About two or three people are charged each year for accidentally discharging a weapon in Moscow’s city limits, Moscow Police Department Officer Kris Bragg said. Bragg and a certified firearms instructor will teach a firearms safety course to three people with the aforementioned charge on their record. If they successfully complete the course, the individuals will have the opportunity to have that charge reduced or dismissed. “Hopefully that will help educate whoever was involved,” Bragg said. “That way, it doesn’t happen again.”
2017 Five years ago
More than a year after the Moscow School Board voted to move forward with a plan to extend its half-day kindergarten program to full time, and six months into the program, teachers and administrators say they, as well as the students, are seeing the benefits of the change. The Idaho education system does not fund full-day kindergarten — that responsibility falls to local districts, although that is something Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said he has hopes to remedy. Bailey said the district has been speaking with legislators about the possibility of funding the program statewide. ... Community support continues to pour in for Richard Carson, a Whitman County volunteer firefighter and Purple Heart recipient who was seriously injured in a crash near Colfax in January. About 300 showed up at the Whitman County Fire Station to bid on nearly 70 donated auction items, eat dinner and dance to live music by the Cherry Sisters Revival. Approximately $16,000 was raised for Carson, who currently resides at the VA Medical Center in Seattle, according to his close friend Eric Gibson. Gibson said Carson is currently paralyzed from the chest down, though he is working on rehabilitating.
2012 10 years ago
The annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Palouse is “an Irish musician’s heaven,” said Paul Smith, fiddler and guitarist for the local Irish band Potatohead. Smith started the event about eight years ago because he and the other members of Potatohead — Lisa O’Leary, David Roon and John Watkinson — couldn’t find anywhere to play on St. Patrick’s Day. As a group with members who actually had learned to play instruments in Ireland, he said they wanted an authentic-feeling gig. “I would go into a bar and say, ‘For a meal and beer we’ll play here for free on St. Patrick’s Day.’ And nobody would do it,” Smith said. “I love my hometown of Palouse, and the Arts Council here had just started, so I decided we could just make one ourselves.”