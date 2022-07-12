One person died after a car versus bicyclist collision occurred Monday night near the Washington and Idaho border.
The bicyclist was transported to Gritman Medical Center via ambulance after the collision and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The collision, which occurred around 8:45 p.m. Monday on State Route 270 near Airport Road about 9 miles east of Pullman, fully blocked the road, and Washington State Patrol, Whitman County Fire, Washington State University police and additional aid responded to the incident.
No further details were available at press time, and the incident remains under investigation.