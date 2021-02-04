President Joe Biden on Thursday granted a major disaster declaration for Washington counties recovering from wildfires, including Whitman County.
This declaration triggers the release of FEMA funds to communities such as Malden and Pine City that were devastated by fires last fall.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers made the announcement Thursday and said this action will make public and individual assistance available to Whitman County residents.
“Individuals, families and businesses in Malden and Pine City are still piecing their lives back together months later,” McMorris Rodgers said in her statement. “This support is long overdue and I applaud the Biden administration for taking action to approve Governor Inslee’s Disaster Declaration Request.”
The Trump administration did not act on Inslee’s request for federal aid last fall, nor did it act on letters sent by Washington’s congressional delegation in September, October and November.
The wildfire that struck Malden and Pine City on Labor Day destroyed 80 percent of structures in the towns.