Bill Parks

Bill Parks of Moscow, passed away quietly the evening of Sunday, March 5, 2023, near Boise, with his wife, Donna Holmes Parks and his close friend and business partner, Bryan Dingel, standing by. Bill received end-of-life care at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho. He was 88 years old; the cause of death was aging-related pulmonary disease.

Bill (he did not like being called “William”) had a long, unconventional, and amazing life. He was born July 15, 1934, in South Bend, Ind., then known as the headquarters of Studebaker, the auto manufacturer. He and his younger brother, David, were raised by his mother, Elizabeth Osborne (later Truland) and his maternal grandparents. He spent some of his boyhood years in rural Tennessee, but the family eventually moved back to Indiana. Bill’s grandfather, David Osborne, was a business training executive, and Bill learned a great deal about business strategy and integrity from his early teachings and example.

After graduating from South Bend Central High, Bill worked a variety of jobs to pay for college at Michigan State in East Lansing. He also dabbled in English literature. After a break to serve in the U.S. Army, he returned to finish his undergraduate business degree, and started a master’s program. When he ran out of funds, he moved to Detroit and worked for a couple of years for General Motors’ Cadillac division. His experience there doing the same monotonous tasks as a whole bunch of other workers failed to impress as a career option. Eventually he returned to Michigan State to complete advanced degrees in finance and economics.