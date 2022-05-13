NHL PLAYOFFS
ST. LOUIS — It was a Jordan Binnington type of game.
The St. Louis Blues goalie has earned a reputation as a clutch performer when the team has a chance to close out a playoff series. And he proved it again Thursday night.
Binnington made 25 saves and the Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. The St. Louis goalie improved to 5-1 in potential series-clinching games.
“It’s just his demeanor, you know, he loves this kind of stuff,” Blues coach Craig Berube said.
Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in a dominant second period during which the Blues outshot the Wild 22-5 and took control of the game.
Nick Leddy also scored, Colton Parayko added an empty-netter and David Perron had two assists as St. Louis won its first series since defeating the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.
“It was a tough, tough battle,” Bozak said. “That’s a very good team over there. It’s kind of a shame we played in the first round of the playoffs. It was two of the top teams in the West and they deserve a lot of credit for the season they had.”
The Blues will travel to Colorado to face the Avalanche in Game 1 of the second round. The dates and times for the series had not yet been announced.
Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in overtime, giving Tampa Bay the victory against Toronto and forcing Game 7 in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second straight game and trailed 3-2 entering the third period.
Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves, nine in overtime.
John Tavares scored twice in the last 34 seconds of the second period to put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-2. Auston Matthews also had a goal for Toronto, which has been eliminated in the first round each of the past five seasons and is winless in its last eight close-out games.
Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2
BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 23 shots to lead Boston past Carolina and send their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series to a decisive seventh game.
The home team has won all six games in the series so far.
Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, and Erik Haula and Derek Forbort added third-period goals before Curtis Lazar backhanded the puck into the empty net with 4:17 to play.
Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Antti Raanta made 29 saves for the Hurricanes.
Oilers 4, Kings 2
LOS ANGELES — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Edmonton avoided elimination.
Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for the Oilers.
Sean Durzi and Carl Grundstrom scored for Los Angeles, which was looking to wrap up its first series since defeating the New York Rangers in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. Jonathan Quick made 33 saves.