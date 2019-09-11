The victim is Luis Diaz, who lived in Bovill and attended Deary High, according to the release. Diaz was hiking around the falls with friends Sunday when he apparently slipped and fell into the pool below the middle falls.
Search and rescue crews were preparing to leave the area for the night on Wednesday when they spotted part of Diaz's body. Crews attempted to remove the body but weren't able to, according to the news release.
Clearwater County deputies, along with an Idaho Fish and Game officer, will remain at the falls overnight and efforts will resume at daylight.
For more on this story, see Thursday's Daily News.