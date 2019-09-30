With its near century-old boiler on the fritz, J. Russell Elementary School in Moscow was a little chillier than anticipated this morning. District administrators are uncertain whether the machine can be fixed by this evening or if repairing the device will take until later in the week.
Russell Principal Craig Allen said a repair technician is headed to Moscow from Spokane to look at the boiler sometime this afternoon or evening, but said there is always the possibility a part would need to be ordered, which would delay the fix for a day or two. Allen said children will be asked to bundle up when coming to school.
“Our classrooms right now are all right in the mid-50s -- so we've been colder,” Allen said. “Our boiler does something like this once or twice every year, so we have a process down, it’s not new to us.”
At 91 years old, Russell is the oldest school in Moscow and the boiler was installed when the school was built. Despite its age, Allen said Russell has the most reliable boiler in the district.
Superintendent of Moscow Schools Greg Bailey said a few “hiccups” like this are normal as they start turning the boilers on in anticipation of colder months ahead. Temperatures in Moscow dipped to 32 degrees overnight Sunday and into Monday.