A written bomb threat found at Moscow Middle School this afternoon prompted the evacuation of students to the nearby Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center at about 1 p.m.
News of the threat and evacuation was sent by automated phone message to school district parents by Superintendent Greg Bailey at about 2:15 p.m., the scheduled release time for students.
Capt. Tyson Berrett of the Moscow Police Department said the school was evacuated as a precaution, but police do not think there was a substantive threat. The threat was found on a piece of paper in a middle school bathroom.
Students were held at the HIRC by school district officials and only released to parents once they arrived to pick them up. A long line of parents were outside the HIRC at about 2:30 p.m. waiting to check in, then pick up students.
An ambulance was also at the HIRC at that time, called to assist a student who was having breathing issues.
Bailey said all other activities at the middle school and Bear Den gymnasium today have been canceled. He other schools in the district were placed on lockout status this afternoon prior to dismissal.
MMS Principal Bill Holman, in an email to parents at about 4:30 p.m., indicated the school could be reentered until 6 p.m. if students need to pick up items left in the school. Those wishing to reenter are asked to ring in through the west parking lot door near the office.
For more on this story, see Saturday's print edition of the Daily News or check dnews.com.