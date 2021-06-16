UPDATE 4:38 p.m.
The gas leak has been located, the gas has been turned off and buildings are being cleared, according to the city of Moscow Facebook page. The scene should be clear around 5 p.m. Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, Moscow Police Department and Avista Utilities are on scene for a major gas leak on the 2000 block of South Main Street (U.S. Highway 95), just south of Palouse River Drive, according to the city of Moscow’s Facebook page and an email from MVFD Chief Brian Nickerson.
All are encouraged to stay clear of the area as the agencies work to mitigate the incident.