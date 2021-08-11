The University of Idaho announced today that face coverings are required in any indoor university-sponsored event or space, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. This requirement will be reviewed every three weeks, according to the university website.
A similar mask requirement, adopted by all four-year public universities in the state, comes as COVID-19 cases have risen in Idaho and public health officials have warned about the spread of the more transmissible delta variant.
Classes are scheduled to start at UI on Aug. 23.
Students at UI will not be required to be COVID-19 tested prior to classes starting. Regular testing will not be done on the Moscow campus, according to the UI website, but appointments can be made at the Vandal Health Clinic by calling (208) 885-6693.
Look for more on the UI announcement in the Thursday print edition of the Daily News and online at dnews.com.