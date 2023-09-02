There was a little bit of everything in Washington State’s dominant season-opening victory Saturday against Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo.
WSU had its first 50-point game since 2019, four touchdowns and nearly 500 total yards from quarterback Cam Ward, two Cougars with their first offensive touchdowns, a pick-six, a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown by the Rams.
This game had it all.
And most importantly for WSU, the win set the tone in what could be the team’s last season in the Pac-12 Conference.
“We just came out here and prepared well, came out and executed how we were supposed to,” said WSU wide receiver Lincoln Victor in a radio interview. Victor, a team captain, had 11 catches for 168 yards.
Colorado State scored first on a 38-yard field goal before the Cougars rattled off 36 straight points for a 36-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Rams showed some signs of life in the fourth but it was too little too late.
Ward went 37-of-49 passing for 451 yards and three touchdowns and wideouts Josh Kelly and Kyle Williams combined for 11 catches, 128 yards and each had their first receiving TDs since transferring to the program in the spring. Ward added 40 yards and another touchdown rushing.
On defense, safety Jaden Hicks tallied a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown and a big sack on a fourth down to go along with seven tackles and two pass break-ups.
Next up, WSU will face No. 19 Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) at Gesa Field in Pullman.
“What an opportunity to show what the Cougars are on the biggest, brightest stage,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “We gotta make sure we’re bringing our best because they will be. It’s going to be a special day in Pullman.”