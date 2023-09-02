Cam Ward

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward makes a pass during a game against Colorado State on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colo.

 Greg Davis/WSU Athletics

There was a little bit of everything in Washington State’s dominant season-opening victory Saturday against Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo.

WSU had its first 50-point game since 2019, four touchdowns and nearly 500 total yards from quarterback Cam Ward, two Cougars with their first offensive touchdowns, a pick-six, a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown by the Rams.

This game had it all.

